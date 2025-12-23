APNGGO Vijayawada unit elected unanimously

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted and Gazetted Officers’ (APNGGO) Association Vijayawada City Unit elections were held unanimously on Monday, showcasing unity among government employees. The newly elected executive committee was announced at a large gathering at the APNGGO Home in Gandhinagar, with a remarkable turnout from various departments. Ch CVR Prasad of the Malaria Department was unanimously chosen as City President. Other key appointments include P Rajashekhar (Cooperation Department) as Associate President, Sk Nazeeruddin (Irrigation Department) as Secretary, Ch Madhusudana Rao (Technical Education) as Organising Secretary, and DSN Srinivas (Agriculture Department) as Treasurer. Vice-Presidents elected were Khasim Saheb, M Srinivasa Rao, T Vidyasagar, GNV Ratna Kumar, and B Vijaya Sri. Joint Secretaries include B Nagamalleswara Rao, K Sivasangark, G Anil Kumar, S Bhaskar Naidu, Sk Mahabool Basha, and B Swetha.

Representatives from Animal Husbandry, Panchayat Raj, ITI, Commercial Taxes, Medical and Health, Engineering, ESI, NCC, and Village and Ward Secretariats were also elected, filling all 21 posts uncontested. As only one nomination was filed for each post, Election Officer VV Prasad declared the executive committee unanimously elected and handed over declarations to the winners.

Ahead of the event, APNGGO Association leaders organised a rally that received enthusiastic participation from government employees. Under the leadership of APNGGO Association President A Vidyasagar, candidates filed nominations at NGGO Home, Gandhinagar, with no rival panels in the fray.

Addressing the gathering, Vidyasagar affirmed the association’s commitment to resolving employees’ issues with a positive and constructive approach. He recalled APNGGO’s 75-year history, highlighting the association’s pivotal role in securing benefits for employees, often with Vijayawada at the forefront.

Vidyasagar noted that the current government’s response to long-pending issues has been encouraging, with several unresolved matters now being addressed. He stressed that demands such as implementation of the 12th PRC, release of DA arrears, medical reimbursement for employees and pensioners, regularisation of contract employees, notional increments for village and ward secretariat staff, and restoration of additional quantum for pensioners remain top priorities.

Senior leaders and former office-bearers congratulated the new committee and expressed confidence in its dedication to the welfare of government employees.