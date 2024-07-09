Apollo University launches career counseling cell

Chittoor: The Apollo University, a beacon of academic excellence in Chittoor, has taken a significant stride towards nurturing its students' future with the inauguration of the Apollo Career Counseling Cell (ACCC).

Dr H Vinod Bhat, Vice-Chancellor of the university, graced the inaugural ceremony with his presence and delivered an inspiring address to mark the occasion. Dr Bhat underscored the pivotal role of skill acquisition and continuous skill development in shaping successful careers in the era of rapid technological advancement. Dr Ramaiah Itumalla, chairperson of the career counseling cell, said that the aim of ACCC is to guide students in navigating the complexities of career choices in today's highly competitive society. While delivering the first lecture of ACCC, he emphasised that career planning is very important to success. He also said that the cell will play a crucial role in assisting students in identifying their strengths and weaknesses, thereby aiding them in making career choices aligned with their educational and professional aspirations.

The inauguration ceremony saw the presence of distinguished personalities including Naresh, COO-AHERF CTR, Prof M Potharaju, Registrar, Prof Sethurama Subbaiah, CoE, Prof K Bhaskar Reddy, Dean of Apollo Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Prof Sunil Kumar, Dean of School of Technology. Heads of various departments, faculty members and enthusiastic students from diverse academic backgrounds such as Health Sciences, Management, Technology and Pharmacy also graced the event.

With the launch of the Apollo Career Counseling Cell, the university reaffirms its commitment to empowering students and preparing them to excel in their chosen fields, ensuring a promising future for the next generation of professionals.