Live
Just In
Appalanaidu congratulates Pawan Kalyan on assuming office as Deputy CM
In a warm gesture, Appalanaidu, Joint West Godavari District Official Spokesperson and Eluru Constituency Janasena Party In-Charge, extended his best wishes to Mr. Pawan Kalyan as he took on the role of Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh today.
The congratulatory message was conveyed at the Janasena Party office in Mangalagiri, where Mr. Kalyan assumed his new responsibilities. Mr. Appala Naidu expressed his delight at Mr. Kalyan's appointment and emphasized his confidence in the leadership and vision of the new Deputy CM.
The meeting between Mr. Appalanaidu and Kalyan highlighted the unity and support within the Janasena Party as they work towards the development and progress of Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Appalanaidu's gesture serves as a testament to the camaraderie and solidarity within the Janasena Party as they strive to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh and work towards a better future for the state.