APPCB chief visits Sri Satya Sai District

Penukonda: Dr P Krishnaiah, chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), visited KIA India Pvt. Ltd. and its ancillary units at Erramanchi, Penukonda, and conducted a brainstorming session on the Andhra Pradesh circular economy and waste recycling policy (4.0) 2025–2030.

The session was attended by officials from various municipalities, industrial representatives, and district authorities. Addressing the gathering, Dr Krishnaiah stated that Andhra Pradesh is emerging as the first state in India to adopt and implement a Circular Economy policy, aiming to ensure a green environment for future generations. He said that under the vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the policy aims to create employment for 20 lakh youth while promoting sustainable waste management and recycling practices.

Task Forces will be established at both State and District levels to oversee effective implementation as per G.O. No. 149.

He emphasized that the policy focuses on recycling industrial, agricultural, pharmaceutical, and rubber waste into valuable resources. He added that granite waste, for instance, can be converted into a revenue-generating material. Representatives from 36 sectors across India participated in the session, expressing appreciation for the State’s initiative. He urged collective efforts from departments, industries, and voluntary organizations to promote environmental awareness and make Andhra Pradesh a national model for circular economy and sustainable development.