APPCB issues order to Porus to stop production

Visakhapatnam: Following the gas leak incident at Seeds Intimate Apparel India Private Limited of the Brandix India Apparel City at Atchutapuram in Anakapalli district, Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) has issued an order to Porus Labs to stop its production.

The APPCB took samples from the company and sent them to the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology in Hyderabad.

Earlier, it was assumed that the gas leak was from Porus Labs, a pharmaceutical company, located about 600-mt away from Seeds Intimate Apparel India, affecting over 350 women employees at the workplace on June 3.

However, the company management denied any such leakage at its premises as the employees of the Porus, who were present at the point of incident, did not complain of any discomfort.

After four days of the incident, the APPCB issued the order to the Porus Labs to stop production and directed the management to halt all the manufacturing activities at the plant with immediate effect until further instructions.

The development came into effect followed by a series of visits made by the officials concerned and IT Minister G Amarnath to the APSEZ post the gas leak incident.