APPCB urges eco-friendly Bhogi amid pollution warnings

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) chairman and retired IAS officer Dr P Krishnaiah appealed to the people to celebrate Bhogi in an eco-friendly manner by protecting the environment and avoiding the burning of hazardous waste in Bhogi bonfires.

In a statement on Saturday, Dr Krishnaiah said that during the winter season, dust particles tend to remain suspended in the air in the form of smog, which adversely affects public health.

The burning of Bhogi bonfires and waste further increases air pollution, leading to a significant deterioration in air quality, he said. He emphasised that the joy of the festival should not come at the cost of public health and the environment and called upon people to act responsibly to ensure clean air and a healthy life.

He pointed out that many people, either knowingly or unknowingly, burn tyres, plastic items, flex banners, painted furniture, and electronic waste (e-waste) during Bhogi. When such materials are burnt, toxic pollutants such as dioxins, furans, carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, lead, cadmium, and mercury are released into the atmosphere, he said.

“These toxic emissions pose serious health risks to people of all age groups,” he said, adding that they can cause or aggravate lung-related diseases, respiratory disorders, asthma and allergies, eye irritation, nose and throat itching, heart-related ailments, and, in the long run, increase the risk of cancer. The harmful gases not only severely pollute the air but also disturb the ecological balance.

Dr Krishnaiah urged the public not to burn plastic, rubber, electronic waste, or chemically coated materials in Bhogi fires and advised people to use only dry leaves, firewood or agricultural residues for the celebrations.

He also appealed to citizens not to burn household waste on roads and in public places and instead hand it over to municipal garbage collection vehicles while cooperating with sanitation workers.