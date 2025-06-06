Appeal to people to take free saplings

Nellore: Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy has called upon the people to consider planting of saplings as a social responsibility. Along with Joint Collector K Karthik and the Municipal Commissioner, he planted saplings at city forest located at Kothuru village of Nellore rural mandal on Thursday.

The MP said as part of the efforts to protect trees, the government has proposed to plant one crore plants across the State and appealed people to support the government by planting saplings in front of their houses and surroundings areas. “Consider the tree as your friend as we are securing several benefits. Indiscriminate axing of trees leads to serious threat to human existence,” he said. DFO SK Mahaboob Basha informed that the forest department is providing 3.5 lakh saplings at free of cost and appealed people to collect them from the office at district headquarters and mandal headquarters.

Nellore Rural TDP in-charge Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy and others were present.