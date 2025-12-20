Applause for artistes of ‘Mahaprasthanam’ play

Vijayawada: On the occasion of National Pensioners’ Day, All Employees’ Pensioners Association organised cultural programme at Association’s premises on Friday. As part of the celebrations, a contemporary, issue-based social play ‘Mahaprasthanam’ was staged by the members of Gurajada Kala Mandir, Vijayawada. The play was written by veteran playwright M Sanjeevi and directed by Pilla Nataraj.

Drawing upon their rich stage experience, artistes Naren Borra, LSRK Prasad, Evana Ramesh Babu, Pilla Nataraj, B Malleswara Patnaik and Rajeswari impressed the audience with their powerful performances and received warm appreciation. The programme also featured elegant classical Kuchipudi dance performances by Battina Roopaasri and GND Kusuma Sai, which were met with enthusiastic applause from the gathering. Adding a lighter touch to the evening, a mimicry performance by Mandali Lakshmanbabu and Chintada Prasad entertained the audience.

In another highlight, members enacted a mythological verse scene from ‘Pandavo Yogam’, written by renowned poet Tirupati Venkatakavulu. Ch Jagadhesh portrayed Srikrishna, E Prasad Babu appeared as Duryodhana, and Naren Borra played the role of Arjuna. The effective rendition of verses captivated the spectators and added literary richness to the overall programme.