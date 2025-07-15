  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

APPSC Forest Beat Officer Recruitment 2025 – Apply Online for 691 FBO & ABO Vacancies

APPSC Forest Beat Officer Recruitment 2025 – Apply Online for 691 FBO & ABO Vacancies
x

APPSC Forest Beat Officer Recruitment 2025 – Apply Online for 691 FBO & ABO Vacancies

Highlights

Apply online for APPSC Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer recruitment 2025. Check eligibility, vacancy details, application dates, exam pattern, and fees. Apply from July 16 to August 5 at psc.ap.gov.in.

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has officially released the official notification for the direct recruitment of Forest Beat Officers (FBO) and Assistant Beat Officers (ABO) in the A.P. Forest Subordinate Service.

There are over 691 vacancies across various districts in Andhra Pradesh.

  • Application Dates: 16 July 2025 to 5 August 2025
  • Mode of Application: Online at psc.ap.gov.in
  • Age Limit: 18–30 years (as on 01.07.2025); age relaxation applicable
  • Qualification: Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent
  • Physical Standards: Specific height and chest measurements required
  • Selection Stages: Screening Test (if needed), Main Written Exam, Physical Test (Walking & Medical), CPT
  • Application Fee: ₹250 (application) + ₹80 (exam), with exemptions for reserved categories
  • Final Selection: Based on written exam marks, bonus marks (NCC), and qualifying physical tests
Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick