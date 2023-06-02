Live
APPSC Group-1 Mains exam to begin tomorrow chairman inspects arrangements
APPSC Group-1 Mains exams will be held in the state from tomorrow. The examination will be conducted till June 10 wherein as many as 6,455 candidates will appear for this exam and are supposed to reach the examination center by 9:30 AM. The exam will be held from 10 am to 1 pm.
The authorities have set up 11 examination centers in 10 districts across the state. APPSC Chairman Gautam Sawang and APPSC Secretary J. Pradeep Kumar inspected the examination centers. The authorities have taken armed measures to ensure there is no possibility of copying. The examination will be conducted under the supervision of full CCTV cameras that have been linked with command control.
It has been revealed that for the first time face recognition system is being implemented for the candidates along with biometrics for which 70 biometric devices have been installed for this purpose.