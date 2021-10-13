APPSC releases notification for the recruitment of 38 posts in various departments

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has issued a notification regarding the filling of vacancies in various departments of the government. An announcement has been made to fill 38 vacant posts in various departments. According to the notification, the highest number of posts were released for Assistant Statistical Officers in the Department of Economic Statistics with 29 posts and 6 Assistant Public Relations Officers post in the Department of Information, 1 post of Food Safety Officer in the Department of Medical Health, and 02 posts of Hostel Warden in BC Welfare Department hostels.



The interested candidates can apply online from November 12 to December 7, APPSC Secretary PSR Anjaneyulu said. He said that the aspirants can visit the official website of APPSC for the details like qualifications, age limit, and fees for the recruitment of these posts.

Meanwhile, APPSC has released the list of selected candidates for the post of Technical Assistant in the Andhra Pradesh Archaeological Department. APPSC Secretary PSR Anjaneyulu said that there will be a certificate verification process for the students selected for the job and the dates for this will be announced soon.