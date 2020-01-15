APPSC to set up Tabs for Group 1 mains examination to be held in February

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has taken a key decision in conducting the Group-I main exams. The Commission has decided to issue questionnaires through tabs. The policy will be implemented for the first time in these tests to be held next month.

Details on how to use the tab will be available at the APPSC official website. The tabs are withdrawn from the candidates after the test is written. More than eight thousand candidates will attend this year's Group 1 main exams.

Andhra Pradesh Public Service (APPSC) has announced the revised dates of APPSC Group 1 Mains Exam, Forest Range Officer and Divisional Accounts Officer exam. The examination which was scheduled to be conducted from December 12 to December 23, 2019 has been postponed to February on administrative grounds.