AP’s culinary, experiential tourism to get a significant boost

Visakhapatnam: Marking a significant step towards shaping Andhra Pradesh’s emerging culinary identity and developing the state as a hub for culinary experiential tourism, the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) signed an MoU with Hyderabad-based The Culinary Lounge on the second day of the CII Partnership Summit -2025.

The MoU, signed in the presence of Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh and MD of APTDC Amrapali Kata, aims to position Andhra Pradesh as a high-potential culinary tourism destination, attracting travellers, investors, and international partners. It also supports the revival of traditional knowledge, the development of rural livelihoods and the growth of local entrepreneurship.

Through this collaboration, Andhra Pradesh will focus on creating chef-led culinary journeys, documenting food heritage, building farm-to-table experiences and establishing storytelling formats that highlight the state’s diverse ingredients, regional cuisines, and culinary traditions. Minister Kandula Durgesh said that AP's centuries old heritage has to be highlighted with a focus on places like Visakhapatnam and temple Tourism in Tirumala. "We must focus and develop culinary tourism in the next three years. Through this initiative we must create more rural employment in AP."

Expressing delight over the agreement, founder and CEO of The Culinary Lounge Gopi Byluppala said, “Andhra Pradesh has had a very rich culinary heritage since centuries and it needs to be highlighted well at the global level. The Culinary Lounge is taking up the responsibility to ensure it drives growth and economic development in the region.” The Culinary Lounge works closely with government bodies, global institutions, chefs, and cultural experts to promote food innovation, sustainable entrepreneurship, and immersive gastronomic experiences.