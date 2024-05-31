APSCHE announces dates for online counseling for degree admissions in AP

The State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced that online counseling for degree admissions in Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2024-25 will take place from June 18 to 29. However, BCA and BBA courses will only be included in the counseling process if they receive approval from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The Council of Higher Education is preparing to conduct the counseling based on government directives once the necessary approvals are in place. In preparation for the upcoming admissions process, universities have instructed colleges in the state to submit extension fees for facilities in rented buildings, as well as fees for affiliation recognition, by June 18.

Students and colleges alike are advised to stay updated on any further announcements regarding the online counseling process and admission guidelines to be released by APSCHE in the coming weeks.