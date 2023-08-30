APSLPRB announces dates for mains examination of SI recruitment

The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has recently made an important announcement regarding the ongoing SI and RSI recruitment process. The final exam dates for AP Police recruitment have been scheduled for October 14 and 15.

The board has also stated that the ongoing Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be completed by September 25. The final written examination will be held at various centers, including Visakhapatnam, Eluru, Guntur, and Kurnool.

The recruitment process is for a total of 411 SI jobs in Andhra Pradesh. A significant number of candidates, 1,51,288 in total, have applied for these posts, out of which, 57,923 candidates have qualified for the physical fitness tests, with 49,386 being male candidates and 8,537 being female candidates. The PMT and PET tests have been ongoing since August 25.