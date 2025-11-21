APSPDCL CMD inspects rooftop solar system in Kuppam

Tirupati: APSPDCL Chairman & Managing Director Siva Sankar Lotheti said that several measures are being taken to promote use of solar energy in Chief Minister’s constituency Kuppam.

The CMD along with APSPDCL Director (Projects & IT) Ayub Khan and Chittoor Circle Superintending Engineer Ismail Ahmed inspected rooftop solar system installed for SC/ST consumers in Abakaladoddi village of Shanthipuram mandal on Thursday. He also reviewed ongoing works of the 33/11 KV sub-station and nearby solar plant at Balla.

During his visit, the CMD interacted with rooftop solar users Sriramulu, Padmavathi, and Venkatamuni and inquired about the system’s performance. The consumers expressed satisfaction with the installation and its benefits.

Lotheti said it is encouraging to see rural consumers opting for rooftop solar systems. He instructed officials to create wider awareness about solar energy usage in rural areas. Each 2-KW (Kilo Watt) rooftop solar unit can generate up to 8 units of electricity daily, helping consumers save on their power bills, he added.

Later, he inspected the under-construction 33/11 kV sub-station at Balla and directed officials to complete the works quickly for early commissioning. He also reviewed 4.9 MW solar plant being developed at Balla under PM-KUSUM scheme as part of feeder-level solarization.

Siva Sankar instructed the officials to speed up solar plant works, noting that the project will help supply quality power to farmers. He also said feasibility studies are being conducted to explore opportunities for wind power generation in the region

Kuppam RESCO MD S Somasekhar, APSPDCL officials were present.