APSRTC alerted as Tamil Nadu govt. announces night curfew, issues directions to staff

APSRTC was alerted by the imposition of night lockdown in Tamil Nadu. RTC MD Dwarka Thirumala Rao made several suggestions on Saturday regarding bus services as the partial lockdown came into effect in Tamil Nadu from 10 pm to 5 am from January 6 to 10.



It was decided that only 50 per cent of seats be occupied in the buses heading towards Tamil Nadu and staff was ordered to complete the two doses of covid-19 vaccination. The APSRTC staff waa directed to follow all covid-19 related precautions. The RTC buses are advised to reach the AP border during the lockdown time in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the APSRTC has started 6,190 special services during Sankranti fro January 8 and with the growing coronavirus cases, the Tamil Nadu government announced night curfew and the APSRTC has taken crucial decisions. On the other hand, the coronavirus cases have been increasing in Andhra Pradesh as well with 839 new case being reported on Saturday. The government has also geared up and taking measures to contain the virus.