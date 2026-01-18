APSRTC bags Digital Governance Award

Vijayawada: Transport minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy expressed pride over the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) receiving the prestigious Governance Now–Aarogya Digital Transformation Summit Award. He said that it is a matter of great honour for the state.

The minister said in a press release on Saturday that the award reflects APSRTC’s successful adoption of digital technology to improve public service delivery and enhance passenger convenience. He lauded the dedication of RTC officials, supervisors, and staff, noting that their committed service to the public has played a key role in achieving this national-level recognition.

Ramprasad Reddy pointed out that providing advanced information to passengers through digital platforms has significantly improved the quality of services. He particularly appreciated the implementation of the Automatic Announcement System (AAS) at major bus stations, which has helped passengers receive timely and accurate travel updates.

The minister congratulated APSRTC managing director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao for playing a crucial role in securing the award and leading the organisation towards digital transformation. He said the recognition underscores APSRTC’s efforts to utilise technology effectively for public welfare.

Stating that APSRTC is moving forward in line with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision, he said the corporation is embracing modern technology to deliver efficient, transparent, and passenger-friendly services.

He assured that in the coming days, APSRTC would introduce more advanced and comfortable facilities for passengers. Highlighting initiatives such as free bus travel for women and maintaining affordable fares during festival seasons, Ramprasad Reddy said the government is committed to making APSRTC a role model in the public transport sector across the country.