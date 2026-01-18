Fortunate to receive PM Modi's blessings in Assam's development: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that he feels deeply fortunate to receive the guidance and blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state's ongoing development journey.

In a message shared on a social media platform, the Chief Minister said the past two days had been highly inspirational for the state, marked by the launch and inauguration of several major initiatives aimed at strengthening development, connectivity and cultural outreach.

CM Sarma said the Prime Minister's visit had ushered in a series of important projects that would accelerate Assam’s growth while improving infrastructure and transport networks across the state. He added that these initiatives reflected the Centre’s sustained commitment to Assam’s long-term progress.

The Chief Minister also noted that alongside development and connectivity projects, cultural programmes held during the visit highlighted Assam’s rich heritage and growing confidence. He said such initiatives have reinforced a sense of pride among the people while showcasing the state’s traditions on a national platform.

Sarma said the Prime Minister's leadership and encouragement continue to inspire the state government’s efforts to ensure inclusive growth, balanced regional development and a stronger future for Assam.

Notably, PM Modi on Sunday performed bhoomi pujan of the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project (four-laning of the Kaliabor-Numaligarh section of NH-715), worth over Rs 6,950 crore.

The 86-km-long Kaziranga Elevated Corridor project is an environmentally conscious national highway project. It will feature a 35-km elevated wildlife corridor that will pass through Kaziranga National Park, a 21-km bypass section and 30 km widening of the existing highway section of NH-715 from two lanes to four lanes.

The project aims to improve regional connectivity while ensuring protection of the park’s rich biodiversity. The project will pass through Nagaon, Karbi Anglong and Golaghat districts and will significantly improve connectivity to Upper Assam, particularly Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.

The elevated wildlife corridor will ensure uninterrupted movement of animals and reduce human-wildlife conflict. It will also enhance road safety, reduce travel time and accident rates, and support growing passenger and freight traffic.

As part of the project, bypasses will be developed at Jakhalabandha and Bokakhat, which will help to decongest towns, improve urban mobility and enhance the quality of life for local residents.

During the programme, the Prime Minister also flagged off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains -- the Guwahati (Kamakhya)-Rohtak Amrit Bharat Express and the Dibrugarh-Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) Amrit Bharat Express.

These new train services will strengthen rail connectivity between the Northeast and Northern India, enabling safer and more convenient travel for the people.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, CM Sarma, Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita were present among other dignitaries at the event.