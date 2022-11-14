APSRTC bus driver beaten for alleged rude behaviour with woman in Palanadu

The APSRTC bus driver was beaten by the passengers in the bus over his alleged rude behaviour with a female passenger. It is learned that the driver misbehaved with a female passenger in an RTC bus going from Vijayawada to Vinukonda.



As the victim told her relatives over the phone, the relatives reached Narsaraopeta bus stand and given left and right to the driver Srinivas when the bus arrived there and filed a complaint with the RTC officials.



The family members of the woman left after the officials said that they will investigate the matter and take action against the driver if it is found that he has misbehaved with the woman.