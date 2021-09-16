APSRTC decides to exclude driver's mobile number on message alerts to passengers

The APSRTC has decided not to give the driver's phone number anymore in the message alert sent to the mobile of those who book online reservation tickets for long-distance services. The RTC management has issued directions to this effect. For the safety of the driver and passengers, the RTC Central Compliant Cell helpline number 08662570005 was ordered to be given to all zones on Wednesday. Representatives of the unions said the management had responded positively to their appeal on the issue.



APSRTC on the other hand took a crucial decision bringing all the operations such as online booking of tickets, tracking the bus, and the issue of bus passes in a single website. The Unified Ticketing Solution (UTS) approach is being brought where all services of APSRTC will be available in this app. The UTS‌ will be available in six months.

The tender was awarded to AbhiBus, who was quoted at 17 paise per ticket. Of the 11,000 buses run by the RTC, more than 30 lakh tickets are issued every day by which RTC has to pay Rs 5 lakh to AbhiBus every day. Services like APSRTC Online Ticket Reservation of Buses, General Ticket Booking in Rural Light, Bus Services Tracking System, Issuance of Bus Passes to Students and Others, Cargo Parcel Service Booking, Compliant Acceptance are provided through the app.