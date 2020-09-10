APSRTC decides to upgrade bus stands to Integrated stations

APSRTC has decided to upgrade RTC bus stations in the state with better facilities and convert them into integrated stations. It will be constructed at a cost of Rs 150 crore. In addition to providing better facilities for passengers at the respective bus stations, shopping complexes and cinema halls will be constructed. These stations would be built according to international standards. In addition, 21 more bus stations will be upgraded to provide better facilities. At present, RTC sites in all the five districts are being converted into commercial complexes.

With state-of-the-art facilities, bus stations will be set up at seven places in five districts in public-private partnership (PPP). The RTC has recently called for tenders for the selection of Architectural Consultant. Meanwhile, Autonagar - Vijayawada, Hanuman Junction (Krishna), Tirupati (Chittoor), Maddilapalem, Narsipatnam (Visakhapatnam), Kurnool, Narasaraopet (Guntur) areas have been selected for this project.

Each bus stand will be allocated between Rs 10 crore and Rs 25 crore. Facilities include Wi-Fi, toilet expansion, re-painting, ramps, railings, digital display boards and more. In addition, bus stations will be upgraded in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Kakinada.