APSRTC employees absorbed into government

Amaravati: The dream of about 52,000 APSRTC employees to be treated on par with the Government employees becomes a reality with the dawn of New Year.

The Andhra Pradesh Government has issued a notification that all RTC workers are government employees with effect from January 1. The notification said that January 1 would be considered as RTC Employee Recruitment Day. From February, the RTC employees will receive salaries directly from the vault, similar to government employees.

It may be mentioned here that Andhra Pradesh becomes the first state to declare RTC staff as government employees. It has also made arrangements to pay the dues of employees soon.

According to YSRCP leaders, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had fulfilled one of his major promises which he had made during his padayatra as part of his Navaratnalu. The Governor is said to have signed the notification issued by the Government.

The Andhra Pradesh government had passed the Bill pertaining to the merger of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) employees with the government 'Absorption of Employees into Government Services Bill 2019' on the penultimate day of the winter Assembly session.

Calling it a historic decision, speaking in the Assembly, Jagan said, "Though it would put an additional burden of Rs 3,600 crore per annum on the state exchequer, it will bring happiness to 52,000 employees and their families."

The Rs 3,600-crore expenditure would be towards salary, DA, HRA, allowances and incentives, gratuity, provision, leave encashment provision etc. of the APSRTC employees.

Explaining the reason for bringing in a new legislation for the merger of employees, the Chief Minister had stated that the legislation brought in by the TDP government in 1997 in the United Andhra Pradesh had put a ban on absorption of employees working in PSUs into public service under Act 14 of 1997. To overcome the legal hurdles, the government, he said had to amend the act and bring a new legislation.

The APSRTC which was founded in 1958 has outstanding liabilities of Rs 6,938 crore and a cumulative debt of Rs 3,450 crore. The corporation has been making a monthly loss of Rs 100 crore. The government had also created a new department 'Public Transport Department,' which would be headed by ex-officio Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the APSRTC.