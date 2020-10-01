APSRTC resumes Indra AC buses to Visakhapatnam

Kakinada: APSRTC will resume Indra AC buses from Rajamahendravaram to Visakhapatnam from October 1.



Rajamahendravaram APSRTC Depot Manager PNVMSN Murthy said that two buses would run through the route and the first bus No 2735 will start from Rajamahendravaram Depot at 8 am and will reach Visakhapatnam by 12.25 pm and again the bus No 2736 will start at Visakhapatnam 1.15 pm and will reach Rajamahendravaram by 5.40 pm.

The second bus No 2739 will start from Rajamahendravaram depot at 9.20 am and will reach Visakhapatnam by 1.45 pm and again the bus No 2740 will start from Visakhapatnam by 2.45 pm and will reach Rajamahendravaram by 7.10 pm.

Murthy said that the passengers could get the reservation online or at the reservation counters in the depots. He requested the passengers to utilize the services by getting a reservation.

