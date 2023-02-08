APSRTC Srisailam Darshanam tickets package from tomorrow

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has come up with another attractive package for hassle-free darshan at Srisailam temple for devotees travelling in RTC buses.

The package will be implemented from various parts of the state to Srisailam from February 9. The passengers can avail Sparsa Darshanam tickets for Rs 500, Ati Seegra Darshanam for Rs 300 and Seeghra Darshanam for Rs 150 and can have hassle-free darshan after travelling in the RTC buses.

The APSRTC managing director, Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao in a press release on Tuesday said a total of 1,075 Srisailam Darshanam tickets will be sold every day and advance reservation of bus tickets is also available. The tickets can be booked 15 days in advance and RTC Srisailam staff will assist the pilgrims to have comfortable darshan.

The APSRTC is operating 95 services to Srisailam from various parts of the state. The devotees have to purchase a darshan ticket at temple counter or through Devasthanam website. Now, endowments department has accorded approval to allot 1,075 darshanam tickets daily to passengers travelling by APSRTC buses to Srisailam.

The devotees now can book their darshan ticket along with the journey ticket in APSRTC buses through the RTC website or inside the bus.

A total of 275 Sparsha Darshanam tickets, 300 Ati Seeghra Darshanam tickets and 500 tickets of Seeghra Darshanam will be available from February 9. The RTC MD requested the pilgrims to avail Srisailam Darshanam facility provided by the RTC and endowments department by travelling in RTC buses.