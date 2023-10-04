  • Menu
APSRTC To Operate 5500 special bus services for Dasara season

APSRTC To Operate 5500 special bus services for Dasara season
Vijayawada: The APSRTC decided to operate 5500 bus services for the convenience of bus passengers this Dasara festival season. The APSRTC has announced the corporation will collect normal charges from passengers and bus services will be operated from October 13 to 26.

Lakhs of devotees will attend the Sri Durga Malleswara swamy varla devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri hill during the 10 days Dasara festivities. The special services will be operated to various destinations in AP and to other cities like Hyderabad , Chennai, Bengaluru and others.

