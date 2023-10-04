Live
- Export-led Indian automotive industry could reach $1 tn by 2035
- BHU to have National Centre for Aging soon
- Disputes in Kalvakuntla family has begun: Bandi Sanjay
- Hyderabadi Biryani making Pakistan cricketers lazy
- Dy CM Ajit Pawar has his way, named new Pune Guardian Minister
- There are no bigger cheaters in the world than the KCR family: Bandi Sanjay
- Google Pixel 8 series and Pixel Watch 2 launch today: Expected price; How to watch the live stream
- Chandrababu's lawyer denies TDP chief's involvement in the skill development case
- Akbaruddin’s daughter Fatima to fray in politics
- Can get details on withdrawal of cases in BJP's tenure: K’taka Home Min
APSRTC To Operate 5500 special bus services for Dasara season
Vijayawada: The APSRTC decided to operate 5500 bus services for the convenience of bus passengers this Dasara festival season. The APSRTC has announced the corporation will collect normal charges from passengers and bus services will be operated from October 13 to 26.
Lakhs of devotees will attend the Sri Durga Malleswara swamy varla devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri hill during the 10 days Dasara festivities. The special services will be operated to various destinations in AP and to other cities like Hyderabad , Chennai, Bengaluru and others.
