APSRTC to run 8,432 special buses for Sankranti rush

Vijayawada: With Sankranti festival expected to draw heavy passenger traffic, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) announced elaborate arrangements to ensure safe and convenient travel. A total of 8,432 special bus services will be operated across the state and to major interstate destinations.

Of these, 6,000 services (71 per cent) will run within Andhra Pradesh, while 2,432 services (29 per cent) will connect passengers to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. APSRTC Executive Director (Operations) Appala Raju said the surge in travel, particularly towards villages and towns, is anticipated due to the Stree Shakti free bus travel scheme, prompting revised planning this year.

Special services will run January 7–14 before Sankranti and January 17–19 after the festival. Prior to the festival, APSRTC will operate 3,857 services, including 240 from Hyderabad, 102 from Bengaluru, 15 from Chennai, and 3,500 intrastate routes. Post‑festival, 2,500 intrastate services will be supplemented by 1,800 interstate trips, including 200 to Bengaluru and 75 to Chennai.

Additional buses will be deployed from major cities and district headquarters. From Vijayawada, services will connect Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, Eluru, Guntur, Ongole, Nellore, Kadapa, and rural destinations.

At Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS), Vijayawada, special arrangements include extra reservation counters, enquiry desks, and staff to manage passenger flow. Drinking water, seating, and sanitation facilities are being closely monitored.

Drivers and conductors have been instructed to follow safety norms, maintain punctuality, and ensure courteous behaviour. Technical teams will remain on standby to handle breakdowns swiftly.

APSRTC has urged passengers to plan journeys in advance, use reservation facilities, and cooperate with staff to ensure smooth travel.

In the combined Krishna district, APSRTC will operate 596 special services between Vijayawada and Machilipatnam from January 8–14 and January 17–19. Of these, 29 buses are earmarked for Vijayawada–Hyderabad and Machilipatnam–Hyderabad routes. Though fewer than last year’s 70 services, officials said demand will be met through better utilisation of regular and additional buses.

Nearly 200 extra services from Vijayawada alone will connect major towns and rural areas, ensuring adequate festive connectivity. APSRTC aims to provide passengers a safe, comfortable, and hassle‑free Sankranti travel experience.