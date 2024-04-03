APSSDC awarded ISO certification

Tadepalli: Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has been awarded the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system by Global Management Certification Private Limited. The certification was provided by Hyderabad-based Global Management Certification Pvt Ltd., Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar and Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar and APSSDC vice-chairman and managing director Dr Vinod Kumar V received the ISO 9001:2015 certificate.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinod Kumar said it is a matter of pride for the organisation to get the ISO certification and congratulated the staff for achieving the certificate. Suresh Kumar said that APSSDC has now achieved another milestone through the ISO certificate. This recognition has further motivated the responsibility to implement skill training programmes in the future more effectively, he said.

The ISO committee, which inspected the APSSDC, concluded that the best practices were implemented in each department along with systematic documentation, proper procedures, records, and files functioning as per rules.

K Naga Babu, OSD-HR, APSSDC, P Lakshmi Nalini, senior Executive of APSSDC, K Siva Naga Prasad, MD of Global Management, and staff were present.