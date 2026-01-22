Six Killed, Over 10 Hurt In Explosion At Chhattisgarh Sponge Iron Plant

At least six people lost their lives and more than 10 others sustained injuries after a blast occurred at a sponge iron factory in Chhattisgarh’s Baloda Bazar-Bhatapara district on Thursday, officials said. The explosion took place at the Real Ispat Sponge Iron Factory located in Bakulahi village, within the Bhatapara rural area.

Dramatic visuals from the site showed a massive plume of black smoke billowing into the sky following the incident, highlighting the intensity of the blast. Local police and senior district administration officials rushed to the factory premises soon after receiving information about the explosion and fire.

Rescue and relief operations were immediately launched, with emergency teams working to evacuate the injured and secure the area. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment, while authorities began assessing the extent of damage and the possible cause of the explosion.

Officials said further details would emerge after a preliminary investigation, as safety checks and inquiries continue at the industrial site.