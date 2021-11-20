APSSDC launches recruitment process outsourcing programme

Tadepalli: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) on Friday launched the recruitment process outsourcing programme to provide necessary training to select qualified personnel to work in IT staffing companies in the United States.

State Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Advisor to APSSDC Challa Madhusudan Reddy, AP Government Special Representative (North America) Pandugayala Ratnakar, APSSDC MD Bangara Raju and CGM (Technical) Dr Ravi Gujjula released the recruitment process outsourcing poster at Tadepalli office.

Addressing the gathering, Challa Madhusudan Reddy said that besides getting the opportunity to do internships in international institutions by enhancing their skills while studying, the students will also get the opportunity to speak with the representatives of international organisations through this programme. He suggested that degree and engineering students should take advantage of this programme.

Pandugayala Ratnakar said the main purpose of the programme was to select competent people to work in the IT sector through the recruitment process outsourcing approach and to connect them to the IT companies in the USA. There are 5,000 to 10,000 such jobs available internationally.

The engineering and degree students are eligible to apply for this programme. Those selected can get a bonus of Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 through this programme while studying. Before opting for the training, a 30-minute general English test and a two-minute video telling about the candidate are required. They must have good communication skills and writing email skills. Those selected will be given communication and life skills, presentation, behavioural skills and business skills, client communication skills, writing emails, time management skills and on-the-job training. More details on the programme can be found on the APSSDC website www.apssdc.in or by calling the company's call centre number 9988853335, said Dr Ravi Gujjula, CGM Technical, APSSDC.