APSSDC launches training to empower women with skills

Vijayawada (NTR District): Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) in collaboration with Microsoft, InfiSpark and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has launched the second phase to impart Microsoft diversity skilling programme to empower women across Andhra Pradesh to include them in the workforce, uplifting them to contribute to the nation's economy.

A well planned and defined course has been created majorly focused on four areas - digital productivity, English, employability and entrepreneurship.

It may be recalled that during phase – 1, more than 30,000 students registered their names and more than 18,000 candidates were certified in Microsoft global skilling initiatives.

The second phase was virtually launched in which already more than 7,000 women got registered Microsoft diversity skilling programme.

APSSDC Chairman Konduru Ajay Reddy, managing director S Satyanarayana, Microsoft project coordinator Arnav Jindal, InfiSpark Project Coordinator Tanushi, APSSDC Executive Director Dr DVV Rama Koti Reddy, general manager B Gopinath and V Prasanth and others participated in the launching programme.

Konduru Ajay Reddy said that APSSDC is conducting several skilling initiatives in collaboration with global industries.

S Satyanarayana said, "In skill cascading system, we are planning one university at apex level, 26 skill colleges one in each parliamentary segment and 175 skill hubs at each assembly constituency level." He said that in the first phase, 65 skill hubs would be launched. He requested InfiSpark to join hands in teaching digital and employability skills through hub and spoke model.

In essence, the APSSDC in collaboration with Microsoft and InfiSpark, plans to train more than 10,000 women in Microsoft diversity skilling programme to enhance the livelihood opportunities of women who are in a disadvantageous position and have scant exposure to technical skills and knowledge.