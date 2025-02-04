APTDC to operate special buses for Kumbh Mela pilgrims

Tirupati: The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has announced special bus services for devotees traveling to Kumbh Mela, set to begin on February 11 and continue until February 18. These package tours have been designed to facilitate pilgrims with transportation, accommodation, and guided services, ensuring a seamless journey to the sacred gathering.

According to the Tirupati Divisional Manager of APTDC, the tour begins in Tirupati on February 11, with stops at Vontimitta, Orvakallu, and Hyderabad for meals and accommodation. It will cover Basara Jabalpur, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Nagpur, Dharmapuri and Mahanandi before it concludes in Tirupati on February 18.

The total package tariff varies based on departure points. For those traveling from Tirupati and Kadapa, the cost is Rs 22,000 for adults and Rs 19,000 for children. For travellers departing from Kurnool and Hyderabad, the charges are Rs 20,000 for adults and Rs 17,200 for children.

In another route, the bus will start at Nellore on February 12 and will proceed via Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram, Annavaram, Visakhapatnam, Puri, Konark, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Chandipur, Gaya, Buddha Gaya, Varanasi and Prayagraj. While returning, it covers Srikurmam and Arasavalli in Srikakulam and concludes at Nellore on February 19.

The tariff in this route will be Rs 25,600 for adults travelling from Nellore and Rs 22,500 for children. The same tariff will apply for those, who join the tour from Vijayawada and Rajamahendravaram.

Pilgrims joining in Visakhapatnam have to pay Rs 24,100 for adults and Rs 21,200 for children.

The package includes transportation and accommodation, while entry fees, local transport, and food expenses are to be borne by the passengers. Additionally, all travellers must submit a medical declaration as per APTDC’s requirements and carry any necessary medications. For further details one may visit www.aptdc.in or www.tourism.ap.gov.in