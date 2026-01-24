Amaravati’s Growth Cannot Be Stopped, Says CM Chandrababu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said Amaravati would permanently remain the capital of Andhra Pradesh and pledged to develop it into a world-class city, regardless of any attempts to obstruct its progress.

Speaking at the Swar Andhra Swachhandhra programme in Nagari, Chittoor district, the Chief Minister said the coalition government had attracted investments worth ₹20 lakh crore within just 18 months of assuming office. He added that Andhra Pradesh had received 25 per cent of the country’s total foreign direct investment, describing it as clear evidence of good governance.

Naidu said development would be decentralised to ensure progress across all regions of the state. “No matter how many conspiracies are hatched, they cannot stop the development of Amaravati,” he asserted.

Highlighting his government’s performance, the Chief Minister said effective leadership brings meaningful change to people’s lives. He reiterated his pre-election promise not to increase electricity charges and said efforts were underway to reduce power purchase costs. He also claimed the coalition government had successfully implemented the ‘Super Six’ welfare schemes.

Criticising the previous administration, Mr Naidu said poor governance had deprived the state of its future and left behind millions of metric tonnes of garbage in urban areas, leading to air and groundwater pollution. He said his government was now clearing the accumulated waste and restoring clean conditions.

He added that e-autos and tricycles had been provided for garbage collection in rural areas as part of efforts to improve sanitation and environmental standards across the state.