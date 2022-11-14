APTDC to promote agri tourism

Anantapur: The Tourism department has come up with the concept of agri tourism. Under the Agriculture tourism, APTDC plans to show-case lush green horticulture farms, dairy, fishing and even guest houses for tourists to stay for a couple of days.

Visits to identified farms in the district will be planned during festivals, weekly markets (shandies) involving local festivals. While the APTDC had proposed to promote agri-tourism, the Adarana Farm founded by one organic farmer Rama Krishna has adopted the agri-tourism concept of Tourism department and has created a platform for rural tourism amidst the lush green 150 acre Adarana Agri Farm at Hampapuram near here.

The farm hosts an agriculture polytechnic and several other courses on organic farming. The farm hosts celebration of rural based festivals in all its primitiveness making one go down the memory lane of yester years spent in a village at one time or the other in one's life. Bullockcarts, Nune Ganuga and pure buffalo and cow milk, butter milk and original ghee are available in the farm. Rural sports and rustic art and culture showcasing rural life are the ones that a tourist can find in Adarana Farm.