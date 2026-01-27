APTransco plans Rs 9,319 cr grid expansion for quality power

Vijayawada: AP Transco joint managing director G Surya Sai Praveen Chand said that Transco set an ambitious target to complete 55 major transmission projects worth Rs 9,319.30 crore to further strengthen the state power grid. He said the proposed projects would add 8,853 MVA of transformation capacity and 1,558 circuit kilometres of transmission lines to the grid, aimed at ensuring 24x7 reliable and quality power supply across the state.

The joint managing director was speaking at the 77th Republic Day celebrations held at Vidyut Soudha in Vijayawada on Monday, where he, along with In-charge managing director, APGenco, P Pulla Reddy, hoisted the national flag and addressed the gathering.

Highlighting key infrastructure plans, GSS Praveene Chand said new 400/220/132 kV substations are being developed at strategic locations, including Kakinada SEZ, Achutapuram, Gudivada, and Ainavalli, reinforcing the state government’s focus on strengthening transmission and improving system stability.

He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, with the support of energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar and guidance from chief secretary K Vijayanand, the AP power utilities have accorded top priority to transmission expansion, system modernisation, and adoption of advanced technologies to make the State’s power sector among the best in the country. Providing an overview of the existing network, he said APTRANSCO currently operates 380 substations, 1,030 power transformers with a total capacity of 71,049 MVA, and over 33,000 circuit kilometres of high-voltage transmission lines.

In recent years, APTRANSCO commissioned and augmented 3,240 MVA of EHV substation capacity and laid nearly 950 circuit kilometres of new transmission lines, significantly improving reliability and voltage profile across the state.

He further said APTrasco has reduced transmission losses to a historic low of 2.60 per cent through extensive digitisation, real-time monitoring, and network optimisation. Referring to generation, he said APGenco is moving forward with a planned strategy to enhance its capacity to meet rising electricity demand.

He said APGenco achieved a record peak generation of 6,009 MW from thermal power stations on January 3, 2026, supported by improved coal supply and quality, centralised maintenance, and efficient operational measures.

Reaffirming the role of engineers and employees, he said the power utility workforce is the backbone of the transmission system and reiterated APTransco’s commitment to providing safe, reliable, and affordable power in line with the State Government’s vision of sustainable growth and farmer-centric governance.

APTransco directors J V Rao, A K V Bhaskar and N V Ramana Murthy, APGenco directors M Sujay Kumar, P Ashok Kumar Reddy and V Usha, additional secretary Peddi Roja, and the staff of AP power utilities participated in the celebrations.