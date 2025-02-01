Araku chali Utsav kicks off

Araku Valley (ASR District): The Araku Chill Festival (Chali Utsav) began in a lively and festive atmosphere on Friday. The main venue for the Araku Chill Festival, the Degree College grounds became a hub of attraction with its diverse and vibrant stalls.

District collector AS Dinesh Kumar inaugurated the stalls, captivating everyone’s attention. Instead of the usual ribbon-cutting ceremony, the collector chose to perform a traditional ceremony by blowing a trumpet, pouring rice and water into a large bowl, and grinding the mixture with a pestle to inaugurate the stalls.

Speaking at the event, collector said that the stalls were inaugurated in the tribal tradition. Following the ceremony, various stalls featuring a variety of items were set up, including those from local and out-of-state exhibitors.

Tribal communities from across the country had arranged special stalls showcasing their unique crafts. The Sars tribal community set up stalls with natural paints and beadwork, while the Ooty tribals exhibited embroidery work. The Nagaland tribals displayed hand-knitted sweaters, the Manipur tribals presented intricate needlework, and the Rajasthan tribals featured a glassware stall. The Chhattisgarh tribals presented multi-metal works.

In addition, ITDA centres from Sitampet, Rampachodavaram, and Paderu set up stalls, along with stalls from the tribes of Araku and nearby mandals. The Chompi tribals displayed lucky charms, while the Madagada tribals showcased clay figurines. A live stall demonstrating the making of traditional pots added a special touch.

A Coffee Techno Serve stall was also set up, alongside a stall by the Vanjangi tribals showcasing Adivasi culture. The Nellore tribals displayed sarees and hairbands. Furthermore, stalls were set up by organizations like AP TDC, GCC, the Forest Department, and the Women and Child Welfare Department. These stalls added vibrancy to the festival, offering visitors a unique glimpse into the rich and diverse tribal culture.

District Collector Dinesh Kumar inaugurated the 5K Run at Araku Railway Station in the morning as part of the Chali Utsav. Speaking on the occasion, collector stated that the Chill Festival will be held for three days, with Araku Valley serving as the central hub for the celebrations. He emphasized that these festivities will reflect the region’s rich cultural traditions, including those of the indigenous tribal community. The 5K Run saw participation from 300 enthusiastic individuals. In the men’s category, V Ramesh (Gannela village) secured the first place, D Abhishek (Kinnanguda) took second, and D Samuel (Majjevalasa) finished third. In the women’s category, second-standard student Jeevana (Littiguda) and S Manjula emerged victorious.

Collector presented prizes to the winners. The event was also attended by joint collector Dr MJ Abhishek Gowda, ITDA PO V Abhishek, Sub-Collector Suryaman Patel, ASP Dheeraj, District Sports Development Officer Jaganmohan Rao, students, women, and tourists.