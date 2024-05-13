  • Menu
Araku-Kothavalasa section works inspected

DRM of Waltair Saurabh Prasad inspecting points and crossing at Sivalingapuram
DRM of Waltair Saurabh Prasad inspecting points and crossing at Sivalingapuram

Visakhapatnam: Emphasising the review of ongoing developmental activities, double line works and safety measures, Divisional Railway Manager of...

Visakhapatnam: Emphasising the review of ongoing developmental activities, double line works and safety measures, Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Saurabh Prasad led an inspection of the Araku-Kothavalasa section.

Accompanied by Sudhir Kumar Gupta, ADRM (Infra) and Manoj Kumar Sahoo, ADRM (Operations), Senior officials from various branches such as civil engineering, operations, electrical, signal and telecom, safety, and other departments, the DRM evaluated the progress of ongoing developmental projects and strategic planning initiatives within the section.

During the inspection, Saurabh Prasad examined the advancement of doubling works, tunnels, points and crossings, bridge maintenance activities, traction substations, amenities and safety measures such as sidewall protection and water catchment areas. Special attention was given to mitigate risks of water inrush and mud gushing near tunnel areas to ensure the safety of passengers and railway infrastructure.

Further, safety inspections were inspected at Sivalingapuram and Tyada stations, ensuring compliance with stringent safety protocols and standards. Also, a comprehensive window trailing inspection was conducted along the section up to Kothavalasa.

