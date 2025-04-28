Are-Katika Sangam rallies against Pahalgam attack

Rayadurg (Anantapur Dist): On April 22, terrorists killed innocent tourists and locals in Kashmir’s Pahalgam. To condemn the attack, people of Rayadurg Are-Katika Sangam protested with candles and took out a peaceful rally from mutton market to Vinayak Circle.

Members of Are-Katika Sangam including Shiv Hanuman Jagadish Anand Rao, Narsoji Rao, Shivaji Rao, Praveen Kiran and others participated in this rally