Are-Katika Sangam rallies against Pahalgam attack
Highlights
On April 22, terrorists killed innocent tourists and locals in Kashmir’s Pahalgam.
Rayadurg (Anantapur Dist): On April 22, terrorists killed innocent tourists and locals in Kashmir’s Pahalgam. To condemn the attack, people of Rayadurg Are-Katika Sangam protested with candles and took out a peaceful rally from mutton market to Vinayak Circle.
Members of Are-Katika Sangam including Shiv Hanuman Jagadish Anand Rao, Narsoji Rao, Shivaji Rao, Praveen Kiran and others participated in this rally
