Are skills getting priority in our education system ?

A NASSCOM survey carried out in 2019 reveals that only 2.5 lakh of around 15 lakh engineering graduates that come out every year are employable. This speaks volumes about the quality of our education system, which consists of 80% theory with little exposure to real-life situations and hands-on experience. In our system, focus is still more on issuing degrees or diplomas and less on skill development. WhenThe Hans India spoke to people on the issue, almost all of them emphasised the need to impart skills suitable for industry to the students through measures like internships, intense practical training, etc.,

Skill development is continuous co-curricular process that has to go with curriculum from secondary school onwards since most of the motor skills of the children get developed from that age. Starting from craft and artisan skills at school age to different life making skills (soft and hard), interaction skills, professional skills, decision making skills, communication skills, leadership skills, coordinating skills and coaching skills, counselling skills, mentoring skills, aspiring skills, goal-settings skills and so and so at collegiate and university level which only paves the way for students to build their capacities and to become entrepreneurial ultimately to empower them and the nation. This is the only the way to groom our children and youth to their destinies through opening up self employment, income generation and professional opportunities.

But, I feel skill development councils at central and state level should strive to achieve twinning of it with curriculum with laid out common standards. Then only it can fill the gulf in the field of education

- Dr. T Gopala Krishna, Principal Scientist, Acharya N G Ranga Agriculture University. Lam, Guntur district

Skills which are useful should be taught based on the interest of the students. And they should be imparted away from the classroom. Also, the curriculum needs to be updated and revised every academic year in order to keep pace with the competitive scenario. Future leaders can only be groomed if the younger generation gets trained in required skills apart from the curriculum. Such empowerment allows them to put their brave foot forward when they step out of the institution and set out to achieve their career goals. It is the leadership quality that aids in balancing the degrees earned and skills acquired.

- B Sai Viswa Teja, management trainee, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Visakhapatnam.

Skill development is the need of the hour in India, as it is one of the youngest nations in the world. There is a wide skill gap between the industry expectations and the availability of skills in the youth. Skill development programmes are to be taken up vigorously to equip the workforce with employable skills and knowledge.

Skill development promotes talents and creates job opportunities. Skill development programmes must be framed innovatively as per the need of the industry and global market. Organisational infrastructure should be developed for effective implementation of such programmes.

- Dr K Narasimha Varma, District President, Govt. College Gazetted Teachers' Association, SVA Govt. College, Srikalahasti.

Students need activity-based learning and more emphasis should be given to the practicals as well as theory. Unfortunately, most educational institutions are awarding degrees or diplomas after conducting the theory examinations. Consequently, the students don't have skills to acquire jobs and settle in the professions. Internships should be made compulsory and students must be made to learn the basics of their respective professions. ITI students don't hesitate to do practical works because they are trained in such a way. Similarly, all students with technical education must do internship and acquire practical knowledge.

- Professor P Veeranjaneyulu, Vijayawada

Nowadays, to find a suitable job in accordance with the academic qualifications, training in any skill has become necessary. Especially, for technical graduates, skill development has become a must to compete in the job market. The students should keep this in mind and get trained in their chosen field of skills simultaneously with their degrees. It will give them more confidence to face any interview. Governments have been providing various opportunities to train the students in different skills and choosing the right one is crucial for anyone.

- K Balachandra Raju, BTech student, Siddhartha Institute of Science and Technology, Puttur

Achievements and skills should be taken into consideration rather than the number of degrees and diplomas. This should be implemented throughout the country. Through this we can ensure all-round development in the country.

- Dr PVB Sanjeeva Rao, faculty member at Telugu Department, SKVT College, Rajamahendravaram