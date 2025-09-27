Arms depot a boon for district, says MP

Eluru: MP Putta Mahesh Kumarsaid that the establishment of a Navy depot at Jeelugumilli is like a boon for the district and this project will bring fame to Polavaram constituency as well as Eluru district. He urged people not to fall prey to misconceptions about the same.

Addressing the media here on Friday, the MP said there are many arms depots in the country and there is no security threat. This project is being set up in 1,166 acres, and compensation will be paid to the farmers, who lose their land under R&R package. Farmers need not be afraid, he assured.

The decision to set up this depot in Jeelugumilli area was made with the aim of ensuring that the backward Polavaram area, which is home to a large number of tribals, develops on a par with the cities and that the youth there get employment opportunities. The aim of the government is to ensure that the tribals also get education, medical care and employment opportunities, MP Mahesh Kumar clarified.

The MP organised a grievance programme at the camp office here. He received petitions from people. He also distributed CMRF cheques worth Rs 17.5 lakh to 37 patients and enquired about their health. Later, the villagers of Badampudi SC Colony met the MP and explained to him the situation of the poor losing their houses due to the proposed railway gate ROB. Responding to this, the MP assured to discuss with the railway officials and ensure justice.