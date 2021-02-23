X
Army jawan buried with full military honours

Army Jawan P Shiva Gangadhar being given a tearful adieu following full military and State honours at Guvvalakunta village in Kothapalli mandal of Kurnool district on Monday
Army Jawan P Shiva Gangadhar being given a tearful adieu following full military and State honours at Guvvalakunta village in Kothapalli mandal of Kurnool district on Monday

Highlights

Kurnool: The body of an army jawan P Shiva Gangadhar, who lost his life in a vehicle crash at Indo-China border two days ago, was arrived at his native...

Kurnool: The body of an army jawan P Shiva Gangadhar, who lost his life in a vehicle crash at Indo-China border two days ago, was arrived at his native Guvvalakunta village in Kothapalli mandal of Kurnool district on Monday.

According to information, the jawan along with some other officials were discharging duties at Indo-China border.

The vehicle in which they were travelling plunged into a deep valley, three days ago. In the incident some jawans including P Shiva Gangadhar has lost their lives and the rest survived with injuries.

As the deceased was a resident of Kurnool district, the army officials lifted the body through a special flight from Delhi to Hyderabad on Sunday evening. After paying tributes by the army chief staff and other officials, the body was shifted to Guvvalakunta village in Kothapalli mandal through special convoy and handed over the body to his family members.

With the arrival of Shiva Gangadhar's body, a pall of gloom has descended in the entire village. After keeping the body at the deceased's residence for some time, the body was taken to the burial ground following the protocol. An emotional and tearful adieu was given to the army jawan by the villagers.

The burial was performed at Guvvalakuta with full military and state honours.

District collector G Veera Pandiyan and Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli besides the army personnel and the villagers in large numbers attended the last rites of P Shiva Gangadhar.

