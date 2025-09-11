Arrangements for NWE conference inspected

Tirupati: Municipal Commissioner N Mourya on Wednesday inspected the ongoing arrangements for National Women Empowerment Conference scheduled to be held on September 14 and 15 in the city. Accompanied by senior officials, she visited Rahul Convention Centre, the main venue of the conference, as well as hotels allotted for the stay of delegates and guests. Mourya directed officials to ensure all facilities are in place without any lapses. She stressed that officers entrusted with different responsibilities must coordinate effectively and complete tasks on time. The officials were instructed to take utmost care to avoid any inconvenience to the delegates attending the two-day event.

Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, Smart City GM Chandramouli, TUDA EE Ravindra, MEs Thulasi Kumar, Gomathi, Health Officer Dr. Yuva Anvesh, Revenue Officers Sethu Madhav, Ravi, ACPs Murthy, Madhu were present.