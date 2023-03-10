Arrangements for SSC exam reviewed

Joint collector M Naveen directed the officials concerned to conduct SSC public examinations strictly by following rules. He reviewed the arrangements with education, police, medical and health and other related departments' officials on Thursday at collector's office. Speaking on the occasion, he directed the education, health, police, revenue, panchayat raj, municipal and APSRTC officials to make arrangements in advance to avoid any issues during examination hours. SSC public examinations will be conducted from April 3 to 18 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. A total of 149 examination centres are set up in all 30 mandals across the district, said education department officials and a total of 29,575 candidates will attend the examinations, said district educational officer (DEO), G Pagadalamma.











