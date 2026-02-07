Arrangements for Yaganti Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams reviewe

Banaganapalle: StateRoads and Buildings Minister BC Janardhan Reddy has instructed officials to ensure seamless coordination among departments for the effective conduct of the Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams at Yaganti Sri Uma Maheswara Swamy Devasthanam in Banaganapalle mandal.

He emphasised that providing a hassle-free and spiritually fulfilling experience to devotees should be the top priority of the administration.

The minister conducted a comprehensive review meeting at the Yaganti temple premises to assess the preparedness for the upcoming festivities.

Officials from various government departments, along with TDP leaders from Banaganapalle mandal, participated in the meeting. Janardhan Reddy directed officials to pay special attention to essential arrangements such as queue management, cleanliness, drinking water supply, medical assistance and overall sanitation within the temple and surrounding areas.

Highlighting the importance of health and safety measures, the minister warned that any negligence in providing medical services to pilgrims would not be tolerated.

He stated that he would personally carry out surprise inspections during the Brahmotsavams to monitor the arrangements.

He also ordered that toll gate fees should not be collected from vehicles on Maha Shivaratri day, falling on the 15th, to facilitate smooth traffic movement for devotees.

The minister further announced that free laddu prasadam would be distributed to devotees on Maha Shivaratri at his personal expense.