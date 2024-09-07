Arrangements in full swing for Vinayaka Chaviti

Vizianagaram: People are gearing up to celebrate Vijayaka Chaviti in a grand way on Saturday. Youth in villages, colony associations, apartment association in towns are making arrangements for the festival. They have been making arrangements for the past one week by pitching in pandals, stages and decorating them with flowers and illuminating with electrical lightings. Some youth who are away from native villages are also contributing money for festivities.

Towns, mandal headquarters and villages wore a festive look as people thronged streets and markets to purchase puja material besides Ganesh idols on Friday. Villagers collect different types of leaves (patri) and sell them in towns earning some money.

The prices of fruits and flowers have risen in view of demand forcing people to pay what is demanded since they have little option. The price of the Ganesh idols has also shoot up compared with previous years.

Some associations and environmental activists are distributing clay idols free of cost and creating awareness among public to perform puja to only clay idols instead of chemical coated idols.

SP Vakul Jindal said that the organisers of Ganesh pandals need to take permission from the government and conduct their programmes in a peaceful manner.