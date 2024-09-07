Live
- Apollo Hospitals contributes `1 cr to CMRF for flood relief
- Govt set to lay stone for new OGH builiding soon
- Pending houses will be completed, promises ZP chairman Srinivasulu
- Jail inmates provide food to flood victims
- GMR Group donates `2.5 cr for Telangana’s flood relief efforts
- The benefits & impact of extracurricular activities on student development
- Land sharks gobble up Uppal lake; water quality turns worst
- Smooth power supply to Ganesh pandals ordered
- YSRCP did not construct Krishna river retaining wall: Beeda Ravichandra
- Badminton star Satwik donates Rs 2L to flood victims
Just In
Arrangements in full swing for Vinayaka Chaviti
People are gearing up to celebrate Vijayaka Chaviti in a grand way on Saturday. Youth in villages, colony associations, apartment association in towns are making arrangements for the festival
Vizianagaram: People are gearing up to celebrate Vijayaka Chaviti in a grand way on Saturday. Youth in villages, colony associations, apartment association in towns are making arrangements for the festival. They have been making arrangements for the past one week by pitching in pandals, stages and decorating them with flowers and illuminating with electrical lightings. Some youth who are away from native villages are also contributing money for festivities.
Towns, mandal headquarters and villages wore a festive look as people thronged streets and markets to purchase puja material besides Ganesh idols on Friday. Villagers collect different types of leaves (patri) and sell them in towns earning some money.
The prices of fruits and flowers have risen in view of demand forcing people to pay what is demanded since they have little option. The price of the Ganesh idols has also shoot up compared with previous years.
Some associations and environmental activists are distributing clay idols free of cost and creating awareness among public to perform puja to only clay idols instead of chemical coated idols.
SP Vakul Jindal said that the organisers of Ganesh pandals need to take permission from the government and conduct their programmes in a peaceful manner.