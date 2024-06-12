  • Menu
Arrangements made for live telecast in Ongole
The Municipal Commissioner of the Ongole Municipal Corporation, M Jaswantha Rao announced that they have made arrangements for the live streaming of new Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, for the public.

Ongole: The Municipal Commissioner of the Ongole Municipal Corporation, M Jaswantha Rao announced that they have made arrangements for the live streaming of new Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, for the public.

In a press release, he said that Chandrababu Naidu will be be sworn in at the Kesarapalli IT Park near Gannavaram on Wednesday. The people can watch the swearing-in ceremony of Naidu as the chief minister and his Cabinet colleagues live at the Ambedkar Bhavan, Gandhi Park, NTR Kalakshetram, Municipal Corporation Office and the 70 ward secretariat offices in the town, on the screens arranged for live streaming.

The district administration also informed that similar arrangements are in place for the live streaming of the oath-taking process, in the municipalities, Nagar Panchayats, and the panchayats in the district, for the convenience of the local people.

