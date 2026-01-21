Arrangements reviewed for Kotappakonda Tirunallu

Narasaraopet: Palnadu district collector Krithika Shukla stated that all departments must work in close coordination for successful conduct of the Kotappakonda Tirunallu festival to be held soon. She along with SP B Krishna Rao conducted a review meeting with all concerned departments at Kotappakonda on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the R&B officials informed that barricades will be installed for queue lines. Road widening works have been completed and all pending repair works are being finished. Panchayat Raj officials stated that approach road works are in progress and that jungle clearance and gravel patch works will be completed soon.

The Medical and Health officials said that six medical camps will be set up from the foothill to the hilltop. Ambulances will be deployed. Medical camps will be arranged at queue lines, stairway routes, and on the hilltop. Facilities such as stretchers and wheelchairs will be made available for those who are unable to walk.

RTC officials stated that 560 special buses have been arranged. Buses will operate from the base to the top of the hill. Special drivers and mechanics will be kept on standby, along with sufficient supporting staff.

Rural Water Supply (RWS) officials said that water packets will be arranged along with teams for distribution, and mobile toilets will also be provided.

Krithika Shukla said that additional mobile toilets and drinking water facilities should be arranged at four more locations along the Giripradakshina route.

APSPDCL executive engineer Vijay Kumar stated that transformers will be installed at all required locations, uninterrupted power supply will be ensured, and necessary staff will be deployed to avoid any obstruction from high-tension lines to devotees.

SP Krishna Rao stated that the police department will work in coordination to provide services to the public, ensure smooth traffic flow without congestion, and maintain a peaceful atmosphere throughout the festival.

Narasaraopet MLA Aravind Babu, officials of various government departments were present.