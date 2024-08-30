Arrangements underway for Duleep Trophy

Anantapur: Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) committee member and RDT programme director Mancho Ferrer said that necessary arrangements are being made for conducting Duleep Trophy cricket tournament from September 5 to 22.

Duleep Trophy organising committee secretary KS Shabuddin, ADCA secretary K Madhu Achari, committee members Pagadala Mallikarjuna and Jonna Jayaprakash and Mancho Ferrer addressed a media conference at Anantapur sports village on Thursday. They explained that five matches will be conducted at Anantapur sports academy.

According to them, First Match Team A Vs Team B at Chinnaswamy Stadium; Team C vs Team D from September 5 to 8 at ACG; Team A Vs Team D from September 12 to 15 at ACG; Team B Vs Team C from September 12 to 15 at B Ground; Team A Vs Team C from September 19 to 22 at ACG; and Team B Vs Team D from September 19 to 22 at B Ground.

Teams list for Duleep Trophy India A, Shubman Gill (C), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat.

India B is Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Musheer Khan,

Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (WK).

India C is Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (WK), Sandeep Warrier.

India D is Shreyas lyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar. Star Sports will give live streaming of the event.