Arrest of Prabhakar Reddy draws TDP criticism

Anantapur: Former minister and TDP politburo member Kalava Srinivasulu accused the police of dancing to the tune of the ruling party leaders and harassing opposition party leaders and workers.

Talking to media persons here on Friday, Srinivasulu said that it is unconstitutional and against the rule of law for police to act in favour of ruling party functionaries. He expressed concern at the police turning a blind eye to the YSRCP goons indulging in virtual loot of sand mines right in the vicinity of Pedapappur police station in broad daylight. Instead of acting against the sand mafia, the police arrested municipal chairman J C Prabhakar Reddy for questioning the YSRCP leaders, he said.

"Is it wrong on the part of the TD leader to question their misdeeds? The police arrested Prabhakar Reddy and took him around Garladinne, Pamidi, Vajrakarur and Uravakonda police stations in orded to harass him and to give a free passage to sand looters who were stopped by Prabhakar Reddy," Srinivasulu alleged.

He condemned the arrest of Tadipatri municipal chairman Prabhakar Reddy and demanded his unconditional release.

The police will face the consequences of foisting false cases against people on political grounds, he warned.