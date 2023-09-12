Arrests, false cases can’t stop us, declares Lokesh

Rajamahendravaram: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh declared that the party will not be cowed down by the abuse of power by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. “No matter how many false cases they file, send us to jail and harass us, we will continue our fight against this government till the end to get justice for the people,” he said stating that that Jagan would be found guilty in the people’s court. Addressing the media here on Monday, he said party chief N Chandrababu Naidu had done nothing wrong in his political career and he always thought the welfare of the people.



Reacting to the ministers’ comments that he would also be arrested, Lokesh accused Jagan of filing false cases because he could not digest the public support for the TDP. He said that 20 cases were filed against him, including charges of attempted murder and SC/ST atrocities, and illegal cases were filed against former home minister N Chinarajappa and Adi Reddy’s family.

Stating that their family members have been disclosing the details of the family’s entire assets for seven years, he challenged CM Jagan to prove that even one rupee had been received illegally.

Lokesh alleged that CID has been turned into a ‘revenge department’ and that Jagan degraded the level of Andhra Pradesh with his politics of vendetta. He pointed out that there are CBI cases against Jagan for indulging in corruption to the tune of Rs 42,000 crore but he is able to stall legal process from going ahead despite having a total of more than 30 cases, including the murder of his uncle.

He described his father’s arrest just a “speed breaker” for the party, which has faced several crises in the past. He said his Yuva Galam padayatra will be suspended temporarily and will resume once all issues are settled. “Crisis is nothing new to TDP. We have seen many in the past. We fought with even former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. This is just a speed breaker for us,” Lokesh said, replying to a reporter’s question.

Lokesh said the case is “fake,” and the remand report of Naidu has not mentioned anything about the former CM receiving any money or his signature on any file. “Can you (state government) prove that Chandrababu Naidu received money with evidence?” he asked, adding, “We will not leave this. We will go to the people until justice prevails.”

He said people like West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan also expressed their disapproval of the arrest.

He said the future course of action over the arrest would be decided on Tuesday and initiated from September 13.

Party leaders Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Nimakayaal Chinarajappa and others participated.